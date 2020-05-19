Connecticut man arrested for Felony Leandra’s Law DWI following an accident on the Thruway.





Rye, NY – On May 17, 2020, at approximately 5:10 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a one car property damage accident on I-95 in the city of Rye. The driver of the vehicle, Bryan J. Salbador, 25, of New Haven, CT, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 5-year old and 11-month old child in the car.

The children were turned over to a responsible adult and Salbador was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP New Rochelle where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%.

Salbador was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle; a Class E Felony. He was released to a sober third party and issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of Rye Court on May 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.