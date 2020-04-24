Connecticut woman arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over three times the legal limit on the Thruway, passenger arrested for interfering with investigation.

24 April 2020
 
  NEW YORK STATE POLICE 
  Major Jennifer Gottstine
   Troop T Commander
 
 


PRESS RELEASE
 
 

New Rochelle, NY – On April 22, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on I-95, in the city of New Rochelle.  The driver, Erika L. Lahaie, 26, of Norwalk, CT, was found to be intoxicated. 

 

When the Trooper was placing the driver in custody, the passenger of the vehicle, Nicole I. Hernandez Nunez, 27, of Norwalk, CT, attempted to interfere and prevent the arrest of Lahaie.  Both women were transported to SP New Rochelle for processing.

 

Lahaie’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.27% and was subsequently charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor.

 

Hernandez Nunez was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

 

Lahaie was turned over to Hernandez Nunez and both were released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of New Rochelle Court on June 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  Neither party were injured in the crash.    

 

