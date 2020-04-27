Fugitive from Maine driving a stolen truck, arrested for DWI and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer following a pursuit on the Thruway.





PRESS RELEASE





Rye, NY – On April 24, 2020, at approximately 12:35 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-95 in the city of Rye for a vehicle and traffic violation. Before Troopers could approach the vehicle, the operator sped off and a brief pursuit ensued, during which time it was determined that the 1996 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was stolen out of New Jersey. The vehicle exited the Thruway and the pursuit ended when the driver struck an earth embankment in the area of Hillside Road and Ridge Street, in the city of Rye.

The driver, Paul D. Grandmaison, 41, of Portland, ME, was determined to be intoxicated, had a suspended license, and was wanted out of the State of New Jersey for aggravated assault. He was transported to White Plains Hospital by Port Chester EMS for minor injuries sustained in the crash, where he submitted to a blood test.

Once treated and released, Grandmaison was transported to SP Tarrytown where he was processed as a Fugitive from Justice (out of State) and subsequently charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree; a Class D Felony, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree and Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree; both Class A Misdemeanors, and Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree; all Unclassified Misdemeanors.

Grandmaison was arraigned and remanded to Westchester County Jail. He is due back in the City of Rye Court at a later date.