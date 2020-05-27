State Police arrest 203 people for DWI over Memorial Day Weekend

27 May 2020
 
NEW YORK STATE POLICE
Keith M. Corlett
Superintendent
 
 
  
PRESS RELEASE
 

The New York State Police issued more than 8,900 tickets during a special traffic enforcement period over Memorial Day Weekend. During the campaign, which started on Friday, May 22 and ran through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. State Police increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers. The initiative was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC).

During this enforcement period, State Troopers arrested 203 people for DWI, and investigated 457 crashes, which injured 11 people. State Police responded to two fatal crashes during the weekend.

As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted drivers speeding and aggressive drivers across the State, and issued a total of 8,907 tickets for a variety of vehicle and traffic violations.  Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding                  3,332

Distracted Driving     171

Seatbelt violations    420

Move Over Law         109

During last year’s Memorial Day enforcement State Police issued 13,693 tickets and arrested 225 people for DWI.

The results of the campaign broken down by Troop:

 

Troop

Region

DWI Arrests

(# of persons)

Speed

Distracted Driving

Child Restraint/

Seat Belt

Move Over

Total

Tickets

(includes other violations)

A

Western NY

13

178

6

25

0

502

B

North Country

11

144

2

31

2

567

C

Southern Tier

4

344

23

21

14

744

D

Central NY

16

436

31

68

5

1154

E

Finger Lakes

15

269

11

21

7

718

F

Upper Hudson Valley

40

273

25

132

15

1081

G

Capital Region

24

328

13

31

23

861

K

Lower Hudson Valley

34

620

10

39

20

1169

L

Long Island

14

166

15

15

4

586

NYC

New York City

3

42

21

12

3

472

T

NYS Thruway

29

532

23

25

16

1053

 

 

