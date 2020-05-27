State Police in Troop K arrested 33 motorists for DWI and issued over 1,100 traffic tickets during the Memorial Day enforcement period

PRESS RELEASE

On May 22, 2020, the State Police from SP Poughkeepsie arrested Peter J. Pasqualini Jr., age 22, of East Fishkill, NY, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Lagrange, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 22, 2020, the State Police from SP Cortlandt arrested Ricardo L. Figueroa, age 34, of Croton-on-Hudson, NY, for DWAI Drugs, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the city of Peekskill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs, and in possession of approximately 0.6 grams of cocaine.

On May 22, 2020, the State Police from SP Livingston arrested Christian M. Canevari, age 28, of Hudson, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on South 3rd Street in the city of Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 22, 2020, the State Police from SP Lewisboro arrested Genesio J. Dasilva, age 54, of Mamaroneck, NY, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 138 in the town of Lewisboro, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP Hawthorne arrested Gregory W. Samela, age 29, of Scarsdale, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP Wappinger arrested Joseph Fulton, age 37, of Newburgh, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP Stormville arrested Marco B. Yascaribay Carchipul, age 27, of Peekskill, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Yorktown, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Sandro O. Yunga Damian, age 31, of Danbury, CT, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP East Fishkill arrested Christopher C. Constance, age 40, of Carmel, NY, for Aggravated DWI with a prior conviction, a class E felony. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP Rhinebeck arrested Adam H. Lancaster, age 22, of Poughkeepsie, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on East Market Street in the town of Hyde Park, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested John M. Sommerer, age 29, of Ridgefield, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 23, 2020, the State Police from SP Stormville arrested Rodney J. Pierresaint, age 44, of Fishkill, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 82 in the town of East Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Gilberto Romero Perez, age 51, of Brewster, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Christian A. Huertas, age 25, of Bronx, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Livingston arrested Naomi L. Mellan, age 40, of Hillsdale, NY, for Aggravated DWI with a prior conviction, a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony. She was traveling on State Route 203 in the village of Chatham, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and in possession of approximately 0.6 grams of cocaine.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Cindy V. Pineda, age 20, of New Milford, CT, for DWI. She was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Rhinebeck arrested Jason M. Greening, age 43, of Ghent, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 66 in the city of Hudson, when he was interviewed during a DWI safety checkpoint. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Rhinebeck arrested Jonathan P. Mossman, age 28, of Claverack, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 66 in the city of Hudson, when he was interviewed during a DWI safety checkpoint. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Michael J. Hulse, age 48, of Danbury, CT, for DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Cortlandt arrested Gerson E. Venities Erazo, age 41, of Ossining, NY, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Rhinebeck arrested Maxwell A. Wood, age 24, of Poughkeepsie, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Hyde Park, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 24, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Ludvin O. Lopez Quijada, age 24, of Bedford, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Milton P. Dominguez Ordonez, age 36, of Baltimore, MD, for DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Cortlandt arrested Andre F. Bejarano, age 19, of Cronton-on-Hudson, NY, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Dover Plains arrested Travis W. Lapoint, age 39, of Kent, CT, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 55 in the town of Dover, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Cortlandt arrested Susan Flores, age 39, of Ossining, NY, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9 in the city of Peekskill, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Wappinger arrested Justin M. Davies, age 29, of Poughkeepsie, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Poughkeepsie, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Cortlandt arrested Marra A. Lindsay, age 19, of Cortlandt, NY, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Wappinger arrested Artreio J. Robertson, age 50, of Hyde Park, NY, for DWI with three prior convictions, a class D felony, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st degree, a class E felony. He was traveling on South Grand Avenue in the city of Poughkeepsie, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol with a suspended licensed, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Somers arrested Courtney J. Fleming, age 30, of Danbury, CT, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 684 in the town of Bedford, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Brewster arrested Alexis Negron, age 33, of Hartford, CT, for DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP Dover Plains arrested Manuel T. Pereiras, age 28, of White Plains, NY, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Amenia, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On May 25, 2020, the State Police from SP New Lebanon arrested Timothy J. Quigley, age 36, of Schenectady, NY, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon, when he was interviewed during a DWI safety checkpoint. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.