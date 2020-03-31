Westchester County man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over three times the legal limit following a motor vehicle accident.

31 March 2020
 
  NEW YORK STATE POLICE 
  Major Jennifer Gottstine
   Troop T Commander
 
 


PRESS RELEASE
 
 

New Rochelle, NY – On March 27, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident on I-95 in the city of New Rochelle.  It was reported that a 2004 Volvo S60 struck a 1994 Chevrolet pick-up truck and fled the scene.  After exiting I-95 a short distance away, the Volvo struck a curb where the vehicle became disabled.    The driver of the Volvo, Reginald Saint Juste, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was found to be intoxicated.  He was transported and processed at SP New Rochelle where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.25%.

 

Saint Juste was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor.  He was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of New Rochelle Court on June 5, 2020.  No injuries were reported. 

 

